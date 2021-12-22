How Delhi is prepping for 1,000 plus daily Covid cases
With the number of Covid-19 cases and positivity rate rising inexorably and with the Omicron variant a menacing threat, Delhi government has started strengthening its home isolation programme for individual who may only have mild symptoms or who remain asymptomatic even after testing positive for the infection. A private service provider will be engaged to deal with a possible 1,200 new cases a day for the next three months.Full Article