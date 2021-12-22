Bill Gates’ Omicron Theme: “We may be entering the worst part of the pandemic”

Bill Gates, in a series of tweets intended to warn the public about the ominous nature of the current wave of Omicrons around the world, on Tuesday said he had canceled most of his vacation plans. Washington: Bill Gates, in a series of tweets intended to warn the public about the worrisome nature of the current wave of Omicrons around the world, said Tuesday that he has canceled most of his vacation plans. me. Noting that his close friends are increasingly infected with the virus, the billionaire Microsoft co-founder urged his supporters to realize that we “may be entering the worst phase of the pandemic.” Just when it seemed like […]



