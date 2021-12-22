After Twitter fights with Chetan Bhagat and mocks his books, R Madhavan offers a clear explanation

R Madhavan set the record shortly after excavating Chetan Bhagat and wrote in a series of tweets on Monday. Actor R Madhavan set the record shortly after his seemingly nasty argument with author Chetan Bhagat on Twitter. He confirmed speculation that this was part of a “publicity exercise” for their recently released Netflix series Decoupled. Responding to a fan, Madhavan wrote, “Hey sure, it was scripted. @chetan_bhagat is my brother… we were just doing promotional exercises. Chetan replied to the actor, “(Heart emoji), you are my brother.” R Madhavan revealed that his fight with Chetan Bhagat was scripted. Twitter users reacted to the revelation. “Great strategy ngl, looking for the […]



