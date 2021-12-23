BREAKING - Suicide bombing suspected: Charanjit Singh Channi on Ludhiana blast
Punjab Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi today said that the blast at Ludhiana court complex prima facie appears to be a suicide bombing.Full Article
Punjab Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi said, "Some anti-national elements are doing such acts as Assembly elections are..
