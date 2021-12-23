Rahul Gandhi condemns blast at Ludhiana court complex, calls for strict action against guilty

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Thursday condemned the blast at the district court complex in Punjab's Ludhiana and called for strict action against those guilty. The blast on Thursday left one person dead and three injured, police in Ludhiana said. "The blast in Ludhiana is extremely condemnable. My condolences to the families of those who have lost their lives and prayers of quick recovery for the injured. Strict action must be taken at the earliest against those guilty," he said on Twitter.