Karnataka assembly OKs anti-conversion bill
Published
The Karnataka legislative assembly on Thursday passed a controversial anti-conversion bill amid a din and day-long debate by the opposition parties. The bill is aimed at curbing illegal religious conversions. The Karnataka Protection of Right to Freedom of Religion Bill, 2021, introduced in the assembly on Tuesday, was passed by voice vote even as Congress members protested from the well of the House demanding more time for debate on the legislation.Full Article