Granting bail for a defendant in a criminal case, a Supreme Court judge in Allahabad, near the end of his order, drew attention on Thursday for a rise in variant cases. Omicron and potentially an ambiguous Tuesday, and urged the prime minister to “”take strong action” and consider “stopping and postponing” rallies, meetings and elections. Judge Shekhar Kumar Yadav, while urging the Secretary-General of Allahabad High Court to develop rules to deal with the situation, said at his behest: “Even today, the election for Vidhan Sabha in ‘UP is near, whose parties organize rallies, meetings and gather crowds of thousands of people. The Covid protocol cannot be observed in these […]



Allahabad High Court Judge for PM Modi: consider stopping protests and polls