Breaking: Night curfew of 11pm to 5am in Uttar Pradesh from Dec 25
Published
The night curfew will have a six-hour duration. This decidion has been taken keeping the festival season ahead in the mind.Full Article
Published
The night curfew will have a six-hour duration. This decidion has been taken keeping the festival season ahead in the mind.Full Article
As the cases of the Omicron variant of the SARS-COV2 virus are on the rise in the country, the state of Uttar Pradesh has imposed a..
The night curfew will be in place from 11 pm to 5 am in Uttar Pradesh.