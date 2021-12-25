BREAKING: Prime Minister Narendra Modi to address the nation soon
Published
Prime Minister Narendra Modi to address the nation soon. The announcement was made on Prime Minister Office's Twitter handle.Full Article
Published
Prime Minister Narendra Modi to address the nation soon. The announcement was made on Prime Minister Office's Twitter handle.Full Article
"Today, the nation has 18 lakh isolation beds, 5 lakh oxygen supported beds, 1.4 lakh ICU beds and 90,000 special beds for kids,"..
Today, Prime Minister Narendra Modi paid tribute to the sacrifices of India’s armed forces during the 1971 war on the occasion of..
In his address to the nation, Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced that his government has decided to repeal the three farm laws...