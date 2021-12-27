Sanjana Sanghi says choosing the next film after Dil Bechara with Sushant Singh Rajput is “important and difficult”

Actress Sanjana Sanghi said it was not easy for her to choose the next film after her debut film Dil Bechara. The movie premieres 2020. The Love Story, an adaptation of John Green’s bestselling novel, Fault in our Stars, sees the actor take on the role of Kizie opposite Manny, the late Sushant Singh Rajput, both Both have cancer. Before Mukesh Chhabra directed Dil Bechara, Sanjana had supporting roles in films such as Rockstar, Hindi Medium, and Fukrey Returns. “I felt it is the right second film after Dil Bechara. Om was like a match made in heaven. Ahmed sir, and Kapil Verma, my director, saw me as the action […]



