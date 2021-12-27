Union Minister Smriti Irani and her family had the perfect Christmas this year as their holiday season kicks off with wedding bells. The daughter-in-law of Cabinet Minister Shanelle Irani took her relationship with boyfriend Arjun Bhalla to the next level when the two became engaged. The beloved mother-in-law has shared the good news of her daughter’s engagement, Shanelle, on her social media account. For those who don’t know, Smriti has found love in her friend, Mona Irani’s ex-husband, Zubin Irani. She married him in 2001. Zubin and Mona also have a daughter named Shanelle and Smriti shares a warm and cordial relationship with their own daughter. In addition to Shanelle, […]



Smriti Irani’s Daughter, Shanelle Irani Got Engaged, She Shares Beautiful Pictures With A Witty Note