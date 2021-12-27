EC unlikely to put off polls; govt says step up tests, jabs

After being briefed in detail on the extent of Omicron cases in UP, Punjab, Uttarakhand, Goa and Manipur as well as the status of vaccination in these states, the EC has now asked the health secretary to follow up on its instructions to step up the pace of vaccination and come back in a week’s time with a fresh report. The EC will then take a call on fine-tuning guidelines for Covid-safe campaigning and polling in the five states.