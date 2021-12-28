Covid-19: Govt approves emergency use of Corbevax and Covovax vaccines and anti-viral pill Molnupiravir

The government on Tuesday announced that it has approved emergency use of two more Covid-19 vaccines - Corbevax and Covovax - and Molnupiravir, an anti-viral pill. With the nod from the government for Corbevax and Covovax, the number of vaccines which received emergency use authorisation so far, rose to eight. ​​​​An expert panel had recommended granting emergency use authorisation to Covovax, Corbevax and Molnupiravir.