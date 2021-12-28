Covid-19: Govt approves emergency use of Corbevax and Covovax vaccines and anti-viral pill Molnupiravir
Published
The government on Tuesday announced that it has approved emergency use of two more Covid-19 vaccines - Corbevax and Covovax - and Molnupiravir, an anti-viral pill. With the nod from the government for Corbevax and Covovax, the number of vaccines which received emergency use authorisation so far, rose to eight. An expert panel had recommended granting emergency use authorisation to Covovax, Corbevax and Molnupiravir.Full Article