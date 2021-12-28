As Dinesh Mongia`s political innings begins - a look at his cricket career

Former team India cricketer Dinesh Mongia today began his political innings - joining Bharatiya Janata Party, ahead of polls in his native state Punjab. Mongia, 44, joined the ruling party at the Centre at a function in Delhi in the presence of BJP's state in-charge Gajendra Singh Shekhawat. A confident Mongia said that he aims to serve the people Punjab and that "there's is no other party that can work better than the BJP for the development of the country".