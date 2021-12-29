BTS: Jimin and Jungkook went wrong and enjoyed the beach in a new video. They also posed for their Butter photo shoot. Watch the video here. BTS members Jimin and Jungkook appeared in a new Bangtan Bomb video as they goofy, pose and enjoy the beach. The video was posted to Bangtan TV’s YouTube channel on Tuesday and is taken from version 4 of the group member’s Butter concept photo. Earlier this year, BTS released the song Butter. The video begins with BTS member Jimin running towards the waves, then back to the beach. In the video, he says, “Oh, it freezes. That’s fun.” Then he headed back to the […]



BTS: Watch Jimin hilariously compare himself to Shin-chan, Jungkook goof around