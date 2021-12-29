Urfi Javed shared her new photos on social networks. In these photos, posing in a sari, Urfi has revealed her fabled new year plans. New Delhi: How to welcome the new year.. people are making this plan these days. Some are busy preparing to leave the station, while others are getting ready to pick up this year at home. But if you know Urfi Javed’s New Year’s plans, then you’ll be silent. Urfi has shared several photos of himself on social media, which he revealed in the post. Sari mein bikhera jalava Urfi Javed has shared many photos wearing sari on social media. In these photos, Urfi is seen in […]



Urfi showed her bold style in sari and told her new year plan, said – on the bed…