Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray’s letter had ‘threatening tenor’, says governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari
Published
In a fresh escalation of tensions between the Maharashtra governor and MVA government, governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari has in his reply to CM Uddhav Thackeray's letter on the issue of the state assembly speaker's election stated he is "pained and dismayed to see the intemperate tone and threatening tenor" of the CM's letter which he feels "has belittled and denigrated the high constitutional office of the governor."Full Article