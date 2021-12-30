Section 144 was in place in Mumbai from December 30 to January 7, 2022, due to an increase in COVID19 cases. An order issued by the Greater Mumbai Police Commissioner on Wednesday, November 29 stipulates that New Year’s celebrations or gatherings may not be held, in any enclosed or open spaces, including restaurants, hotels , bars, pubs, resorts and clubs. “Anyone who violates this ordinance shall be subject to punishment under section 188 of Indian Penal Code 1860 in addition to criminal provisions under Epidemic Act 1897 and National Epidemic Management Act. 2005 and other legal provisions, if applicable,” noted Police Deputy Commissioner Chaitanya S in the order. Previously, in […]



Section 144 Imposed in Mumbai Till 7 Jan Amid Rise in COVID-19 Cases