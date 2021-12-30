Samsung Electronics and Micron Technology, two of the world’s largest memory chip makers, have warned that the COVID19 lockdown in the Chinese city of Xi’an could affect their chip production facilities in the region. area. Micron said on Wednesday the lockdown could cause delays in the delivery of DRAM memory chips, which are widely used in data centers. He said the strict restrictions, which took effect earlier this month, could be increasingly difficult to mitigate and lead to downsizing at its production facility. Samsung Electronics also announced on Wednesday that it will temporarily adjust operations at its manufacturing facility in Xi’an for NAND flash memory chips, which are used to […]



Samsung, Micron Warn China’s Xian Lockdown Could Affect Memory Chip Manufacturing