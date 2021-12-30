All parties want UP elections to be held on time: Chief Election Commissioner Sushil Chandra
Addressing the media after a three-day visit to poll-bound Uttar Pradesh for a review of the preparedness, Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Sushil Chandra said that there will be no delay in the upcoming polls. "Representatives of all political parties met us and told us that elections should be conducted on time following all Covid-19 protocols," Chandra said at the press conference.Full Article