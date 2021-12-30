Delhi to welcome New Year in chilly weather, cold wave predicted till January 3
Published
The temperature in Delhi dropped to 3.4 degrees Celsius this morning, and cold wave conditions are likely to persist till January 3.Full Article
Published
The temperature in Delhi dropped to 3.4 degrees Celsius this morning, and cold wave conditions are likely to persist till January 3.Full Article
The air quality of Delhi deteriorated slightly on Saturday due to adverse weather conditions and bursting of firecrackers for New..