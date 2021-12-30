Mumbai Covid cases: MASSIVE rise continues, 3,671 new patients
The financial capital has seen a five-fold increase in cases in a week. Last Friday, the city had seen only 683 cases.Full Article
Section 144 was in place in Mumbai from December 30 to January 7, 2022, due to an increase in COVID19 cases. An order issued by the..
Delhi today reported 923 coronavirus cases, a rise of 86 per cent compared to yesterday, highest in six months.