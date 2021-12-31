New Delhi: Fans of the late actor Irrfan Khan have reason to celebrate as Dubai Return, the actor’s old unreleased film, will premiere on YouTube on July 3. Updates about Irrfan Khan’s film was shared on social media by his son, Babil Khan. Babil shared a poster for the film on Instagram to let fans know of his father’s passing. “Will release on YouTube tomorrow,” Babil Khan captioned the post. Notice of Babil just made for our day. The Back to Dubai poster features Irrfan Khan wearing a hat and sunglasses. Many fans of the late actor reacted to Babil Khan’s announcement. “I can’t wait,” one fan wrote in the […]



Dubai Return: Irrfan Khan’s Unreleased Film To Release On YouTube On This Date