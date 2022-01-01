The New Year is a time of oundless celeration and joy where friends and family come together to welcome a happy new eginning. This year to limit the outreak of the suspected Omicron variant people are advised to stay indoors to welcome 2022. Even Bollywood stars are following new guidelines and having fun. family as they celerate the new year together. Speaking of which Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan are holding a gala dinner with Soha Ali Khan and Kunal Kemmu. The elite family enjoyed the “last supper of 2021” with a ang. Their tight dinners see celerities gole up delectale specialties from hot dogs to chicken. It was […]



New Year 2022: Kareena Kapoor Saif Ali Khan Soha and Kunal enjoy “The Last Supper”; Happy photo viewing