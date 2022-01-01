BlackBerry phones with BlackBerry operating system will e discontinued after January

Although BlackBerry itself stopped making phones a while ago it still supports existing phones. It looks like the BlackBerry era is officially coming to an end as the company has decided to end support for phones running the BlackBerry operating system starting next month. BlackBerry OS phones will e history next week BlackBerry reveals that BlackBerry phones running BlackBerry 7.1 OS and earlier and BlackBerry 10 software will no longer enefit from legacy services after April January 2022. SMS 911 and more functionality will no longer e availale to users rendering the phone completely unnecessary. The Company will also discontinue support for BlackBerry PlayBook OS 2.1 and earlier versions for […]



