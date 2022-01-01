Actor Vijay Deverakonda released a first teaser for Liger on Friday which is a sports drama aout an Indian MMA fighter. “First look is everything” the star wrote on social media sharing the minute-long video. Ligers teaser features Deverakonda – a “slumdog” from Mumai – who has een promoted to appear to e competing for an MMA championship in Las Vegas. We get a glimpse of his past as a “chaiwallah” and his rowdy antics on the streets. We also get a glimpse of the character Ronit Roy who appears to e his coach. Vijay Deverakonda appears to e wearing his Arjun Reddy jacket in the movie. The teaser reveals […]



Liger teaser: Vijay Deverakonda is a ‘slumdog, chaiwallah’ in new kind of nationalistic film