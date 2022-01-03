The operators of the Cordelia cruise ship have een asked to perform Covid19 testing on all passengers through the Vasco-ased Salgaonkar Medical Research Center (SMRC) hospital. At least 2000 people are stranded on the MumaiGoa Cordelia cruise ship after a crew memer tested positive for coronavirus disease (Covid19) the Hindustan Times Livehindustan pulication reported. The ship departs from Mumai and docks at Mormugao Cruise Terminal. Health authorities are testing all 2000 passengers on the cruise ship. These passengers are eagerly awaiting their test results Livehindustan added. Meanwhile the infected crew memer is kept in isolation the Livehindustan report added. The person was found positive in a rapid antigen test. Authorities […]



Mumai Cruise Ship staff Test positive 2000 tourists stranded