Notaly a total of 1700 cases of the Omicron variant of the coronavirus – of which 639 have recovered or migrated – have een detected in 23 Union states and territories to date. Minister Yogi Adityanath Uttar Pradesh on Monday allayed fears of a third wave of coronavirus disease (Covid19) caused y the highly transmissile variant of Omicron and said the strain This new virus causes a disease similar to “viral fever”. With concerns growing aout the virus variant Adityanath said that while necessary precautions need to e taken to reduce the spread of the disease there is no need to panic. “It is true that Omicron is very contagious” […]



“Dont panic”: Yogi says Omicron is “like a viral fever” ut precautions need to e taken