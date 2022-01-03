The city reported 3,194 new cases of Covid19 on Sunday up from 2716 cases reported a day earlier. According to the governments daily health ulletin the numer of cases in Delhi rose to 8397 on Sunday from 6360 cases recorded until the previous day. The nations capital Delhi has seen a large numer of coronavirus (Covid19) cases in recent weeks. The outreak was reported after the emergence of the Omicron variant which has a high transmission rate and is thought to e more resistant to currently availale vaccines. The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government implemented the Graduation Response Action Plan (GRAP) measure after the positivity rate surpassed 0.5% and remained […]



Red alert total curfew: what will happen under GRAP if Delhis positivity for Covid exceeds 5%