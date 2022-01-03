Arjun Kapoor when asked aout how he and Malaika Arora were ridiculed for their age difference said such negativity cannot e taken as important “ecause everything is wrong”. Arjun Kapoor talks aout criticism of him and his girlfriend Malaika Arora for their 12-year age difference. He said that as long as people pay attention to his work everything else is “just a lot of noise.” While Arjun is 36 years old Malaika is 8 years old. He calls it “stupid thought process” to “relationship contextualization” ased on age. Speaking to Masala.com Arjun said “First I think the media are the ones who look at peoples comments. We dont even watch […]



Arjun Kapoor when trolled for age difference with Malaika Arora: “The same people will fall in love with me when they take a selfie with me”