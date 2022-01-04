Governor Meghalaya accused PM Modi of showing “arrogance”

Meghalaya Governor Satya Pal Malik on Sunday quoted Interior Minister Amit Shah as telling him that some people had “ruined his mind (aout Narendra Modi)” efore determining on Monday that the Shah “reveals him”. On Sunday Malik also accused Modi of displaying “arrogance” at a meeting the governor had given to the prime minister. reason that farmers then fell into turmoil.On Monday he reiterated the allegation against Modi Maliks Sunday comment came at a pulic event in Haryana and the Mondays clarification was provided to NDTV news channel Malik said in Haryana: “Mein Amit Shah se mila. Usne kaha ‘Satyapal iski (Modi) akal mar rakhi hai logon ne. Tum efikar […]



