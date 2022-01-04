Bengaluru student detained for inquiry into â€˜Bulli Baiâ€™ case, taken to Mumbai
A 21-year-old Bengaluru student was detained and brought to Mumbai on Monday for questioning, two days after the cyber cell of Mumbai Police registered a first information report (FIR) against those who created the app, Bulli Bai, and used it to upload doctored photographs of at least 100 prominent Muslim women that were put for auction online on January 1. The hosting platform, GitHub, has blocked the site.Full Article