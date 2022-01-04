Police said the student was detained after his IP address was found while using his Twitter ID to share offensive content from the “Bulli Bai” app. A 21-year-old engineering student was arrested in Bengaluru during a Mumai police squad raid in connection with the Bulli Bai controversy. While the Mumai police have not released details the student was rought to Mumai on Monday January 3. Controversy surrounds the Bulli Bai app on the Githu hosting platform on which photos of Muslim women including journalists activists students and others have een posted and sold auction without their consent. Mumai Police Department has registered a FIR against the developers of the “Bulli […]



Bulli Bai case: 21-year-old Bangalore student arrested y Mumai police