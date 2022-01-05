Delhi weekend curfew: Know who all are exempted from restrictions and how
Published
Essential and emergency service providers shall be allowed during weekend and night curfew in Delhi on production of valid identity cards.Full Article
Published
Essential and emergency service providers shall be allowed during weekend and night curfew in Delhi on production of valid identity cards.Full Article
Besides night curfew, other measures like limiting the office staff and restricting gatherings of people are already in..
Apart from the night curfew, a weekend curfew has also been imposed in the national capital.