India reports first death linked to Omicron variant, Maharashtra remains worst hit
Published
Among the states and union territories (UTs) that have reported the Omicron infection so far, Maharashtra tops the list with 653 cases.Full Article
Published
Among the states and union territories (UTs) that have reported the Omicron infection so far, Maharashtra tops the list with 653 cases.Full Article
"The death of this patient is due to non-COVID-19 reasons. Coincidently, today`s National Institute of Virology (NIV) report has..