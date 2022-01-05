'Apne CM ko thanks kehna ... ': PM Modi's dig at chief minister Channi over security lapse in Punjab

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who was stuck on a flyover in Punjab for 20 minutes due to a protest on his route on Wednesday, took a dig at chief minister Charanjit Singh Channi for the "major security lapse." According to news agency ANI, PM Modi on his return to Bhatinda airport told officials there, "Apne CM ko thanks kehna ki mein Bhatinda airport tak zinda laut paaya (Say thanks to your chief minister that I could return alive till Bhatinda airport)."