Mumbai sees 15,166 new COVID-19 cases, active cases cross 60,000
Published
The overall growth rate of COVID-19 cases in Mumbai is 0.78 per cent and the doubling rate of patients is 89 days.Full Article
Published
The overall growth rate of COVID-19 cases in Mumbai is 0.78 per cent and the doubling rate of patients is 89 days.Full Article
The new cases take the tally to 8,33,628, while 3 fresh deaths push toll to 16,384, the civic body said.
Watch VideoWhile winter weather blanketed parts of the east coast, it left thousands of flight cancellations and delays in its..