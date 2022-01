The ‘precaution dose’ (booster) for Covid-19 — which will be administered from January 10 to health and frontline workers, and those above 60 with comorbidities — will be of the same vaccine as the first and second dose, the government said on Wednesday. “Those who got Covaxin will get Covaxin and those who got Covishield will get Covishield,” NITI Aayog member-health Dr VK Paul said.