Election Commission may allow rallies but with stricter restrictions
Published
With the review of poll preparedness by Election Commission completed for all the five poll-bound states, the updated rolls for Uttar Pradesh with January 1, 2022 as the reference date published on Wednesday and discussions on deployment of central paramilitary forces reportedly finalised between EC and MHA officials, the way is paved for the poll panel to announce the schedule of assembly polls in UP, Punjab, Uttarakhand, Goa and Manipur.Full Article