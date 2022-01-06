Third Covid-19 wave is different, here's how

North Kolkata traffic guard sergeant Chinmoy Mukherjee had been on duty all night on Christmas Day as well as New Year. Barely a day later, on the night of January 2, his nine-year-old daughter had high fever and an upset stomach. A little after midnight, his wife, too, began to show Covid symptoms, headache and high fever. Mukherjee decided to isolate himself, but he also came down with high fever the next morning. All of them tested positive for Covid the next day.