MHA, Punjab to separately probe PM Modi visit security lapse

The Union home ministry on Thursday constituted a three-member committee headed by the secretary (security) of the cabinet secretariat to probe the "serious lapses" that left PM Narendra Modi stranded on a flyover in Punjab's Ferozepur for close to 20 minutes on Wednesday and "exposed him to grave security risk"​​. The Congress government in Punjab instituted a separate inquiry headed by a former acting chief justice of the high court into the alleged breach of security protocol.