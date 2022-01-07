Security lapse during PM Modi’s visit: How woes are not ending for Punjab Congress

It seems, it is free for all in the Punjab Congress. The infighting and instability in the state unit of the party which started in May 2021 refuse to end even though the assembly election in the state is round the corner. Amarinder Singh as Punjab chief minister (CM) was, by and large, running an efficient government till the Congress high command started gradually promoting Navjot Singh Sidhu from May 2021. It was at the cost of Amarinder.