UP Police Recruitment 2022: Apply for 936 Head Operator posts, check salary and other details here
Published
The recruitment drive will fill a total of 936 vacancies of Head Operator/Head Operator (Mechanic) in UP Police radio cadre.Full Article
Published
The recruitment drive will fill a total of 936 vacancies of Head Operator/Head Operator (Mechanic) in UP Police radio cadre.Full Article
The recruitment drive will fill a total of 936 vacancies of Head Operator/Head Operator (Mechanic) in UP Police radio cadre.