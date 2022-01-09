Bulli Bai row: `Sulli Deals` App creator arrested by Delhi Police from Indore
Accused Aumkareshwar Thakur, who was also a member of Trad-Group, a Twitter page to troll Muslim women, was arrested from Indore.Full Article
Bulli Bai appeared to be a clone of 'Sulli Deals' which triggered a similar row last year in July 2021
An FIR has been registered under section 509 in Cyber Police station of South-East district, Delhi Police said. This comes six..