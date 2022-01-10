SC to set up high-level committee to probe security lapses during PM's Punjab visit

The Supreme Court on Monday set up a high-level committee to probe into the breach of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's security during his visit to Ferozepur, Punjab. The panel will be headed by a retired Supreme Court judge. The apex court also proposed to include DGP Chandigarh, IG National Investigation Agency, Registrar General of Punjab and Haryana high court, and ADGP (security) of Punjab, in the independent committee.