Mumbai reports 13,648 new COVID-19 cases and 5 deaths, positivity rate down to 23%
Published
Mumbai's Covid-19 cases dipped for third day in a row as the state reported 13, 648 new COVID-19 cases on Monday.Full Article
Published
Mumbai's Covid-19 cases dipped for third day in a row as the state reported 13, 648 new COVID-19 cases on Monday.Full Article
As Omicron variant of coronavirus drives new Covid-19 cases in India, the country registered 2,82,970 new infections in a day even..
Watch VideoThe fast-moving Omicron variant may cause less severe disease on average, but COVID-19 deaths in the U.S. are climbing..