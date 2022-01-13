New twist in UP BJP MLA’s ‘resignation’ case: Police say Vinay Shakya safe, daughter reveals 'truth'

The allegation by the daughter of the BJP MLA from Uttar Pradesh Vinay Shakya that her father had been taken to Lucknow for making him join the Akhilesh Yadav-led Samajwadi Party (SP) has taken a new twist with the police intervening in the matter. On Wednesday, Auraiya SP Abhishek Verma gave the details of the MLA and confirmed that he was very much safe. The Auraiya Police tweeted a video clip on Twitter with the Auraiya SP’s statements.