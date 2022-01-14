Delhi man falls on road after being pushed by thief, run over by car; assailant returns to steal wallet
Had it not been for CCTV footage, 27-year-old Rizwan’s death on Monday night would have passed off as an accident. But when police analysed the footage, they realised Rizwan had been deliberately pushed into the street, where he fell and was run over by a car. The cops arrested the driver of the car and on Thursday nabbed the man who pushed Rizwan and later stole his wallet and phone.Full Article