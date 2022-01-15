UP Assembly Polls 2022: Mayawati`s BSP releases first list of 53 candidates
"We have finalized candidates on 53 seats in the first list, remaining 5 will we released in a day or two," BSP chief Mayawati saidFull Article
Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan also informed that Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya will contest from..
Out of the total 29 seats, SP has fielded on 10 and the RLD on 19 seats in the Uttar Pradesh assembly polls.