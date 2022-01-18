Will abolish 'Mafia Raj', provide jobs in Punjab: AAP's CM face Bhagwant Mann ahead of assembly polls
Published
AAP's CM candidate in Punjab, Bhagwant Mann, said that the party's focus will lie on providing jobs in the state.Full Article
Published
AAP's CM candidate in Punjab, Bhagwant Mann, said that the party's focus will lie on providing jobs in the state.Full Article
Bhagwant Mann had once won Punjab's heart with his comic timing. The man, who forayed into politics in 2011, will now be the face..